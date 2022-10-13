Q2 2023 Ichigo Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Scott Anderberg Callon

Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. My name is Scott Callon from Ichigo. I'm the Chairman here. Thank you so much for joining us today.



I'm working off with a presentation that's in front of all of us FY '23 Q2 first half corporate presentation. I'm joined by Tet Fujita, who is our lead Independent Director and also by Dan Morisaku, who is a senior member of our finance organization and the Head of our Global IR. Thank you, everyone, for joining. We're really grateful for your time.



So let's jump through it. I'll go to the first page, which is page 8, it has kind of the key items of the quarter. Look, it was a good quarter. We don't run the firm on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Everything you do over the long term, we build off of the success you