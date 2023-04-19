Full Year 2023 Ichigo Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 19, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Scott Anderberg Callon

Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Gregoire Brillaud



=====================

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. This is Scott Callon, Chairman of Ichigo. Thank you so much for joining us today for the FY '23/2, so the February 2023 full year corporate presentation. I am joined by Tet Fujita, our (inaudible) director; and by Dan Morisaku, who is the senior member of Finance team and our Head of Global IR.



So let's jump into it. Starting on Page 7. 14% EBITDA increase. Earnings exceeding our revised-up forecast and year-on-year earnings growth across all earnings metrics. Specifically, all-in operating profit is up 27% year-on-year. Cash net income up 18%, EPS up 48%, cash EPS up 20% and dividend increase supported by