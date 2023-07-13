Q1 2024 Ichigo Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 13, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Dan Morisaku

* Scott Anderberg Callon

Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Conference Call Participants

* William Montgomery

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Former Senior Research Analyst



Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everybody. Scott Callon from Ichigo. Thank you so much for joining. This is as is right in front of you, the FY '24 Q1 corporate presentation. I'm joined to my right by Dan Morisaku, who is a senior member of Finance team and our Head of Global IR. Wanna say hello?



Dan Morisaku -



Hi, everybody. Thank you very much for entering the call.



Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



So starting with