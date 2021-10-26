Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Miin Chyou Wu
Macronix International Co., Ltd. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
* Pei-Fu Yeh
Macronix International Co., Ltd. - VP of Finance Center & Director
=====================
Operator
Good day. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Macronix International Company Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
Before we begin, let me read out the safe harbor statement. The presentation and discussion contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operation, financial condition and current expectation. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive
Q3 2021 Macronix International Co Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...