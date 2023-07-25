Jul 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Jul 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chih-Yuan Lu

Macronix International Co., Ltd. - President & Director

* Pei-Fu Yeh

Macronix International Co., Ltd. - VP of Finance Center & Director



=====================

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Macronix International Co., Ltd. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.



The presentation and discussion contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations, financial condition and current expectations. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.



Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive products and pricing, timely design