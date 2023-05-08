Q1 2023 Qisda Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* April Huang

* Chi-Hung Chen

Qisda Corporation - CEO & Chairman

* Daniel Hsueh

* Han-Chou Huang

Qisda Corporation - President & Director

* Harry Yang

Qisda Corporation - VP & President of the Medical Devices Products Group

* Jasmin Hung

Qisda Corporation - VP of Finance, Corp Governance Off, Group CFO, Financial Officer, VP of IR & Company Secretary

* Michael Lee

* Yuchin Lin



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Qisda Corporation Investor Conference First Quarter Result of 2023. This conference is shared by Chairman, Peter Chen, President, Joe Huang; and CFO, Jasmin Hung accompanied by GM of our business groups; GM of Information Technology Business Group, Daniel Hsueh; GM of Commercial and Industrial Business Group, Yuchin Lin; GM of Medical Devices Business Group; Harry Yang; GM of Business Solutions Group; Michael Lee