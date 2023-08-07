Q2 2023 Qisda Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* April Huang

* Chi-Hong Chen

Qisda Corporation - CEO & Chairman

* Chiu-Chin Hung

Qisda Corporation - VP, CFO & Accounting Officer

* Daniel Hsueh

* Han-Chou Huang

Qisda Corporation - President & Director

* Harry Yang

Qisda Corporation - VP & President of the Medical Devices Products Group

* Michael Lee

* Yuchin Lin



Operator



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Qisda Corporation Investor Conference 2023 Second Quarter Results -- this conference is chaired by Chairman, Peter Chen, President, Joe Huang; and CFO, Jasmin Hung, Co-Chair by GM of each Business Group. GM of Information Technology Business Group, Daniel Hsueh, GM of Commercial and Industrial Business Group, Yuchin Lin, GM of Medical Devices Business Group; Harry Yang, GM of Business Solutions Group, Michael Lee, GM of Networking and Communications Business Group, April