Q3 2019 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under Investor Relations section.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - VP of Finance & Administration Center



Thank you, Mark. This is Paul Ying, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, from the audience-- all the [success] institution and all the investors.



Let me start off with the year 2019 first 3 quarter consolidated income statements to give you a highlight.



For the first 3 quarters of 2019, the consolidated net sales approximately is TWD 9.4 billion compared to last year 100 -- sorry, it's TWD 13 billion. It's a drop by 27%. But mainly, it was the decrease of the sales revenue of MAS compared to last year, TWD 3.9 billion.