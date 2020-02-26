Feb 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome everyone to Chroma's 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And for your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference has finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor Relations section.
And now I would like to introduce CFO, Paul Ying. Mr. Ying, please begin.
Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - VP of Finance & Administration Center
Thank you, Jason. Hello, my dearest investors. This is Paul Ying from Chroma. Welcome to the fourth quarter's conference call for the financial release. And starting from the fourth quarter highlights, if you look at the -- our presentation material at Page 12, you can see that the -- we have the bar chart on the right-hand side. And this is the quarterly highlights for the sales revenue and also the gross margin and -- plus the operating margin.
You're going to see that the fourth quarter, the last quarter, which is the fourth
Q4 2019 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...