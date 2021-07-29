Q2 2021 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center



Thank you, Mark. Hi, my dearest investor friends, and ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the year 2021 second quarter earnings conference call. And well, first of all, let me give you the quarterly highlights for the second quarter of 2021.



We made sales revenue to a level of the 2.4 -- almost TWD 2.45 billion. And this level pretty much is the higher than any quarter last year, although we had a little bit fall over the first quarter, due to the first quarter, we had ship out the -- some of the turnkey solutions. But at the same time, well, for the