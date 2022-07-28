Q2 2022 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor Relations section.



I would like to introduce CFO, Paul Ying. Mr. Ying, you may begin.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center



Thanks, Mike. Well, welcome, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2022 first half the financial release for Chroma. Well, I think all of you have already got the -- those data sheet we send it to the website. If you look at the consolidated income statement of the first half, you can see that the sales revenue reached at the TWD 9.3 billion, compared to last year this is a 7% growth.



And this growth is mainly coming from the consolidated sales of the testing equipment business, which is the main and the core business of Chroma. And