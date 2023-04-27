Q1 2023 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call today. And our management is Jennifer. Jennifer, please begin your call, and I'll be standing by for the question-and-answer session. Thank you.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center



Hi. This is Paul Ying and Jennifer. Well, welcome, everyone, to the first quarter of 2023 Chroma financial release. I think we have already put the -- our material on the website. The first page will be the first quarter condensed consolidated income statement. This is the first quarter Chroma started using only the consolidated income statement simply because the -- our consolidated -- one of our consolidated entity Chroma New Material. That sector has been terminated after the first quarter end of last year. So without this New Material, I think there's no need for us to show the [turn] on the financial statement.



Well, from this page, you can see that the first quarter our net sales amounted at TWD 4.388 billion compared to the last quarter of last year, it's a 28%