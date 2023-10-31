Oct 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the (inaudible) conference call. Our chairperson today is Paul. Paul, please begin your call, and I stand by for the question-and-answer session. Thank you.
Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - CFO & SVP of Administration Center
Thank you, Regina. This is Paul from Chroma and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the third quarter financial release of Chroma. Well, I think you have already got from the internet or financial statements. Let's start at from the 2023 year third quarter condensed consolidated income statement. From here, you can see that the third quarter net sales is approximately TWD 4.847 billion, and compared to the last quarter, it's a 10% growth. But compared to last year, I think it's a 27% drop. And if you look down to the test equipment business, you can see that for the test equipment business is a stand-alone occupied like 96% of our top line, approximately TWD 4.627 billion. Compared to the last quarter, still it's a 10% growth. But compared to last year, again, I think this is the major reason
Q3 2023 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
