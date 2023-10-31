Q3 2023 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - CFO & SVP of Administration Center



Thank you, Regina. This is Paul from Chroma and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the third quarter financial release of Chroma. Well, I think you have already got from the internet or financial statements. Let's start at from the 2023 year third quarter condensed consolidated income statement. From here, you can see that the third quarter net sales is approximately TWD 4.847 billion, and compared to the last quarter, it's a 10% growth. But compared to last year, I think it's a 27% drop. And if you look down to the test equipment business, you can see that for the test equipment business is a stand-alone occupied like 96% of our top line, approximately TWD 4.627 billion. Compared to the last quarter, still it's a 10% growth. But compared to last year, again, I think this is the major reason