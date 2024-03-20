Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX) experienced an insider sell on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director Constance Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company. This transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. Comfort Systems USA Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services within the mechanical services industry. The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded. On the valuation front, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $299.96 on the day of the insider's recent sell, bringing the company's market cap to $10.874 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.86, which is above both the industry median of 15.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.77, with a GF Value of $169.92, indicating that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.