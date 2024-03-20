Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB), known for its services in the manufacture of equipment and components for locomotives, freight cars, and passenger transit vehicles, has reported an insider selling event. President Transit Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Pascal Schweitzer’s transaction involved the disposal of 6,000 shares at a price point that has not been disclosed in the summary provided. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shows a pattern of selling rather than buying among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 14 insider sells. On the valuation front, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shares were trading at $140.61 on the day of the insider's recent sell, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $25.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.59, which is above both the industry median of 14.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price also reflects a position above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $118.89, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

