Customers Bancorp Inc CFO Carla Leibold Sells 35,832 Shares

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI), a financial institution offering a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Carla Leibold, the Chief Financial Officer of Customers Bancorp Inc, sold 35,832 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. Carla Leibold’s transaction involved disposing of the shares at an average price, with the total amount of the sale undisclosed in the summary provided. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sales over the past year, which now amount to 77,451 shares. It is noted that the insider has not made any share purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Customers Bancorp Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells. This trend provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's performance and potential. On the valuation front, Customers Bancorp Inc's shares were trading at $53.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.654 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.19, which is below both the industry median of 9.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation compared to its peers and its own past. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.12, with the GF Value estimated at $47.34. This indicates that Customers Bancorp Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by CFO Carla Leibold may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's financial health and future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.