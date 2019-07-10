Q2 2019 Nanya Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Welcome to Nanya Technology's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As this conference is being viewed by investors around the world, we will conduct this event in English only.



Today's format will be as follows. First, Nanya Technology's President, Dr. Pei-Ing Lee, will summarize our operations in the second quarter of 2019, followed by our guidance for the third quarter of 2019 and key messages. Afterwards, Nanya Technology's Vice President, Mr. Joseph Wu; and Financial Executive, Mr. Philip Jao, will join us as we open our question-and-answer sessions, both online and on floor. And today's conference will be approximately 60 minutes. For those online participants, if you do not yet have a copy of today's earnings conference presentation slides, you may download them from Nanya Technology's website at www.nanya.com.



As usual, we would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks