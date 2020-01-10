Q4 2019 Nanya Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

(foreign language) Welcome to Nanya Technology's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference and Technical Briefing. Today's conference will be approximately 60 minutes. The format of today's event will be as follows: First, Nanya Technology's President, Dr. Pei-Ing Lee, will summarize our operations in the fourth quarter of 2019, followed by our guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and key messages. Then Nanya Technology's Executive Vice President, Dr. Lin-Chin Su, will present Nanya's technical briefing. Afterwards, Nanya Technology's Vice President, Mr. Joseph Wu; and Financial Executive, Mr. Philip Jao, will join us as we open our Q&A sessions, both online and on floor.



For online participants, if you do not yet have a copy of today's earnings conference presentation materials, you may download them from Nanya Technology's website at www.nanya.com.



As usual, we would like to remind