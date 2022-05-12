Q1 2022 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Sun Huen Lee from Netmarble IR team. First, let me extend my sincere appreciation to investors and analysts for joining Netmarble 2022 Q1 Earnings Conference Call despite your busy schedule.



With us are CEO, Young-Sig Kwon, CEO; Gi-Wook Do; and President of Global Headquarter, Seungwon Lee. After the formal presentation, we will have a Q&A session.



I would like to remind you that contents presented during today's call have been prepared before the completion of the external audit. Therefore, based on the outcome of the audit, please understand that there may be some changes.



And now Netmarble's CEO, Gi-Wook Do, will present the company's earnings.



Gi-Wook Do - Netmarble Corporation - Former CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Gi-Wook Do. First, summary of our Q1 earnings. Please turn to Page 3. Q1 revenue was KRW 631.5 billion, an increase of 10.7% Y-o-Y and a decrease of 16.1% Q-o-Q due to the absence of a new blockbuster title, downward