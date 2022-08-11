Q2 2022 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Good afternoon. This is [Tamini] from Netmarble's IR team. I thank the investors and analysts for taking time out of their busy schedules to attend the Q2 2022 earnings release session of Netmarble.



Today, here with us are CEO, Young-Sig Kwon and Gi-Wook Do; and Seungwon Lee, President of Global Headquarters.



They will be addressing questions after the results presentation. Please note that the content presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon the true view.



Now Gi-Wook Do will give us the results presentation.



Gi-Wook Do - Netmarble Corporation - Former CFO



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon. This is Gi-Wook Do. I will start with an overall results presentation for Q2. Please refer to Page 3.



Q2 revenue at KRW 660.6 billion grew 14.4% Y-o-Y and 4.6% Q-on-Q with new title launches, including Ni no Kuni Global, with marketing expense increase with the new titles EBITDA at KRW 21.5 billion, saw a decrease by 48.6%