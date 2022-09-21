Sep 21, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

James Cirenza - DNB Markets, Inc. - Moderator



Let's talk about current trends and current trends that you're seeing, anything from asset values to day rates to difference in routes, utilization. Cao, I'll start with you. You also told me that you always have a view, but you're wrong a lot. So let's start with your current view of what you're seeing.



Questions and Answers:

- Seamax Capital Management LLC - Managing PartnerWell, I mean, we've all been, from at least the owner's perspective, experienced an extremely volatile two years. As I mentioned, we started the pandemic with a spot prawn fleet, which was a bit of a headache for a couple of months. But then it quickly turned around and we started seeing historical high rates for all our assets. And that went through, I would say, the beginning of this year.And then as in the war in Ukraine started, some macro lack of visibility, some crosswinds started taking shape, the market definitely started cooling down. But right now, we're really bystanders because most of our fleet is