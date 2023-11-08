Q3 2023 PearlAbyss Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference call of the Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results by Pearl Abyss. This conference call will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now, we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings results by Pearl Abyss.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Hello. This is [Peter Yu] from the Pearl Abyss IR team. First of all, I would like to thank the analysts and investors from Korea and abroad for taking time to take part in the earnings call for fiscal year 2023, Q3 by Pearl Abyss despite your busy schedules. Allow me to provide a few important notices. Today's earnings results have been prepared for the convenience of the investors and may be subject to change depending on the final closing results. Please note that the accuracy or completeness of the financial and operating results set forth in the earnings release is not