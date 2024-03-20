Jeanmichel Ribieras, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial), sold 12,226 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Sylvamo Corp is a global paper company that specializes in producing printing papers and offering related services. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of coated and uncoated papers designed for printers, publishers, marketers, and other commercial printing customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,226 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only shares sold by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for Sylvamo Corp shows a pattern of selling activity, with 4 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sylvamo Corp were trading at $62.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.554 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.47, which is below the industry median of 13.615 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors often monitor insider selling and buying as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it may prompt shareholders to consider whether insiders are acting based on expectations of future performance.

It is important to note that insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential. Shareholders and potential investors should also consider a wide range of financial metrics and market conditions before making investment decisions.

