David Bochenek, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sinclair Inc (SBGI, Financial), has sold 20,803 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $279,592.32.

Sinclair Inc is a diversified media company, primarily focused on local news and sports broadcasting. The company owns and operates, programs, or provides sales services to various television stations across the United States. It also owns multiple national networks, regional sports networks, and has interests in various non-broadcast digital and media platforms.

Over the past year, David Bochenek has engaged in the sale of 20,803 shares and has not made any purchases of Sinclair Inc stock. The insider transaction history for Sinclair Inc reveals a pattern of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Sinclair Inc shares were trading at $13.44, giving the company a market capitalization of $834.773 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89, with a GF Value of $15.06, indicating that Sinclair Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

