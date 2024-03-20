Valley National Bancorp (VLY, Financial), a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, provides a full range of commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services through its subsidiaries. The company has numerous branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. According to a recent SEC Filing, Joseph Chillura, SEVP, CML Banking President of Valley National Bancorp, sold 49,715 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 199,715 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company. The insider transaction history for Valley National Bancorp shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 16 insider buys and only 3 insider sells recorded. On the valuation front, shares of Valley National Bancorp were trading at $8.18 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.065 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.41, which is below both the industry median of 9.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current price of $8.18 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.78, Valley National Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.