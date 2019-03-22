Q4 2018 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's 2018 Full Year Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, IR Officer Fubon Financial Holding. You may begin.



Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - First VP



Okay. Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen to -- welcome you to join Fubon's full year '18 financial review. So please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. And as you can see, we highlight 3 milestones we achieved in the year '18. Firstly on the financial side, we achieved top earnings per share record 10 years in a row among Taiwan Financial Holding Companies and while our asset size reached a historical high at over TWD 7.7 trillion.



And regarding our operation in Taiwan and also overseas, in Taipei Fubon Bank, we invest 19.99% in LINE Pay. That is our first achievement in payment area. And in Korea investments, there is Fubon Hyundai Life, Xiamen's stake transfer are