Q2 2019 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Fubon Financial's investor conference call today. This is Amanda Wang, the IR Officer of Fubon. And in this call, we've prepared to update you Fubon's first half '19's interim results, and your question will later on be answered by our management team.



So please turn to the presentation slide Page 4. In Fubon Financial Holding, the key highlights for the 4 subsidiaries, as you can see in this page, overall speaking, we see the net profits came down the first half largely due to Fubon Life, while banking and securities continue to deliver earnings growth.



In Taipei Fubon Bank, there are 4 operational highlights. Net interest