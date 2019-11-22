Q3 2019 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's First 9 Months of 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now I hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings. You may begin.
Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP
Thank you. Welcome to join Fubon's first 9-month interim results briefing. This is Amanda Wang calling for Fubon, and we'll have Christine Fung, who'll make a briefing for you first and followed by a Q&A from the audience with the management team. So I will hand over to Christine.
Christine Fung - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - IR Officer
Thank you. Please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. Fubon Financial made net profits of TWD 53.7 billion in the first 9 months, which represents 7% growth year-over-year, mainly driven by Taipei Fubon Bank. Fubon Life's earnings also improved with decent investment income growth. And in Taipei Fubon
