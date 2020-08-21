Q2 2020 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. I will walk you through the key highlights of Fubon's first half results.



Please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. Fubon Financial met net profit of TWD 37.7 billion (sic - see slide 4, "37.3bn") in the first half this year, which represents a 35% growth Y-o-Y in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the key earnings drivers from the major 4 subsidiaries, you can see here, number one, in terms of Fubon Bank, we deliver a balance sheet growth and also the mix adjustment and the asset quality remains benign.



And we grow the sales, the investment high-growth management offerings that offset the