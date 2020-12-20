Dec 20, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining the conference call today. I'm Amanda Wang from Fubon's Investor Relations. We would like to update you that Fubon's announcement of its Board of Directors that has resolved a resolution last Friday to launch a tender offer to purchase over 50% and up to 100% of the outstanding common shares of Jih Sun financial Holdings. At a price of TWD 13 per common share in cash. The expected total over value is TWD 49 billion in 100% translation case. And following the closing of the tender offer, Fubon Financial expects to further conduct a cash merger with recent