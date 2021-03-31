Q4 2020 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining the call today. I'm Amanda from Fubon's Investor Relations. Let me walk you through the key highlights for the presentation today.



Please turn to Page 4. In Page 4, there are 3 key highlights for the milestones we achieved in year 2020.



Firstly, Fubon delivered top EPS among peers, with a record high earnings in Fubon Life, Fubon Insurance, Fubon Securities and Fubon Bank China. For the growth into the next page, we complete the tender offer of JihSun successfully, which will be a key driver in providing a comprehensive financial services going forward. Expansion in China market also continuing. And in the ESG area,