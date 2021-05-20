Q1 2021 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Amanda Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon Financial's First Quarter Conference Call today. And there will be 2 sections in the presentation today, including Fubon's first quarter performance and followed by the embedded value of on last year 2020. Then we will have the Q&A session hosted by the senior management team, including President, Mr. Harn.



So firstly, please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. In April, the Board announced the proposal of dividends, including the cash as $3 per share and subdividend at $1 per share, which are record high, which including upstream from Fubon Life of TWD 7.4 billion and also contributions for other subsidiaries. In the first quarter, the