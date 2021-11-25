Q3 2021 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Okay. Welcome. Thank you for joining Fubon Financial's conference call today. And there will be two sessions in the call, including the first 9 months operation performance and followed by the Q&A session host by the President, Mr. Harn, and the management team.



So firstly, please turn to Page 4 of the presentation slide. Fubon's net profit for 9 months grew by over 90% to TWD 130 billion, and the EPS also reached a level high than the financial holding company's peers. The net worth assets both reached a record high.



Behind that, the main growth driver comes from Fubon Life as its investment performance improved on