Q2 2022 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, for joining the call today. Please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. In the first half, Fubon Financial's EPS and also net profit both led the holding company peers and assets reached over TWD 10 trillion. Net worth was about TWD 626 billion. The book value per share on common share basis is around TWD 44.98. In Fubon Life, net profit is the key driver of the holding company, which is a result top among the life insurance peers.



In terms of the premium market position, ranked top 2 and the return from investment side on after-hedge basis reached 5.94% that's on back of a decent capital gains and also the strong hedging performance. And while the capital