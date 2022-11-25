Q3 2022 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions). This call is now being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



Now I will hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, the IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings. Ms. Wang, please begin.



Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon's third quarter results call today. There will be 2 sessions in this call, including Fubon's performance review and followed by the Q&A hosted by President, Mr. Harn and the senior management team. Firstly, please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. Fubon Financial reported net profit and EPS for a top position among holding company peers in the third quarter. And we have the asset level achieved over TWD 10.7 trillion and with a net worth of over TWD 550 billion.



And in November, we completed the merger between Fubon and Jih Sun. And therefore, the numbers of customers, that