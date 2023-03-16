Q4 2022 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's 2022 Full Year Financial Results. At this time, all participants will be normally not. Questions will be taken at the end of this presentation. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Now I'll hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, the IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings. Ms. Wang, please begin.



Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon Financial's 2022 results call today. And Amanda Wang from Investor Relations. There will be 2 sessions in the call today, including Fubon's performance review and followed by the Q&A host by President, Mr. Harn and the senior management team. So please turn to Page 4 of the presentation. In year '22, Fubon financial and business development has been gone as stable as you can see here. The overall EPS reached part amount now standing to 14. And the earnings remain strong, specifically from Taipei Bank net record high. And for online, that's the second