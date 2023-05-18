Q1 2023 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



And now I will hand the call over to your host, Ms. Amanda Wang, the IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings. Ms. Wang, please begin.



Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP



Thank you, everyone. Welcome to join Fubon's first quarter results briefing.



Please turn to Page 4. Okay. In April, the company announced a cash dividend of $1.50 and stock dividend of $0.50, which represents a total payout ratio of over 56%. And including company's net profit in first quarter, it is $ 14 billion and EPS of $1.13. Both are actually the top of our financial holding. And total assets of over $10 trillion, that shows continuous growth, while book value per share at $49.80.



In Fubon Life, the net profit reached over $7.25 billion, and net profit ranked top among life insurers in Taiwan. In terms of the