Q2 2023 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Fubon Financial's First Half 2023 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)
And now I will hand the call over to your host, Mr. Amanda Wang, the IR Officer of Fubon Financial Holdings.
Chia-Hui Wang - Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - SVP
Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon's first half 2023 results call today. And in this call, we will have 2 sessions, including Fubon's performance review and followed by the Q&A, hosted by President Mr. Harn and also the senior management team.
Firstly, please turn to Page 4. Here, you can see that Fubon's first half result is quite decent. We have a net profit of TWD 42.9 billion and total assets reached over TWD 10.9 trillion, while the book value per share -- also increased at TWD 52.23 compared to TWD 49.80 in previous quarter. In Fubon Life, the earnings topped among the peers in Taiwan, whilst premium is top 2 ranked. The earnings performance from its recurring return before hedge has shown improvement year-over-year and the
