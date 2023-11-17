Q3 2023 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Fubon's first 9 months' earnings results call today. And there will be 2 sessions in this call, including Fubon's performance review and followed by the Q&A hosted by the President, Mr. Harn, and also the senior management.



Please turn to Page 4. In Fubon's first 9 months net profit, we reached over TWD 67 billion. That including EPS, both are the top among the holding companies in Taiwan while the assets continued to grow at over 3% and book value up by over 30%.



In Fubon Life, the profit of TWD 43 billion, that make us rank top 1 among the