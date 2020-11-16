Q3 2020 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. And Ms. Cheng, you may begin.



Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to those in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings' 2020 Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer for Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you very much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us today. Today, we have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Ms. Joyce Chai, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; Ms. Grace Hong, EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's conference call, Yajou, our Head of IR team, will