Q4 2022 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior Executive VP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holding's 2022 Fourth Quarter Analyst Meeting. I am Sofia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, our CEO, C.K. is here, and we will host the conference call.



Thank you for joining us today. In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us on the line. Today, we have Mr. C.K. Lee, CEO of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Mr. Kevin Hu, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank.



For today's conference call, our CEO, C.K., will give us an