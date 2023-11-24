Q3 2023 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now, I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Shu-Fen Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior Executive VP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and good morning to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holding's 2023, the Third Quarter Analyst Meeting. I'm Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call. Thank you for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are with us on the line. Today, we have Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; and Mr. Kevin Hu, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank.



For today's conference call, [Ya-Lo], the IR head, will present the third quarter results. And after the presentation, we are open for Q