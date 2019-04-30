Apr 30, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Lily Li - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - IR



Welcome to CDF's earnings review for 2018, and I'm Lily from the IR team at CDF. Today's broadcast consists of 2 parts. We will start with a 15-minute presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instruction at that time if you would like to raise any question. Today's presentation will begin with CDF's performance review, strategic highlights, followed by performance update of CDF's subsidiaries.



Now please turn to Page 5. CDF has now evolved into a full-fledged business group and 4 business drivers coming together as 1 diversified CDF earnings stream. However, primarily due to global financial market volatility, CDF posted net profit of $7.9 billion in 2018, down slightly 15% on a Y-o-Y basis if the one-off valuation gain is excluded from 2017 net profit. And CDF's total assets stood at TWD 2.7 trillion at year-end 2018, up 13.6% on a Y-o-Y basis.



Next, China Life's net profit reached $10.2 billion in 2018, up 12.1% Y-o-Y and reaching a historic high, primarily driving -- driven by strong sales