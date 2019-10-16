Oct 16, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Lily Li - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - IR



Welcome to CDF's earnings review for the first 3 quarters of 2019 with our spokesperson, Mr. Richard Chang. And I'm Lily from the IR team at CDF.



Today's broadcast will consist of two parts. First, we will start with a 15-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instruction at that time if you would like to raise any question. Today's presentation will begin with CDF's performance review, strategic highlights, followed by performance update of CDF's subsidiaries.



Now please turn to Page 5. Please note that all third quarter and third quarter year-to-date figures for 2019 in this presentation are all unaudited.



CDF has now evolved into a full-fledged business group with 4 business drivers coming together as 1. CDF posted net income of TWD 10.7 billion in the first 3 quarters of 2019, up significantly 26% on a Y-o-Y basis and exceeding net income of TWD 7.9 billion in 2018. With 4 core business drivers providing more balanced earnings sources, 31% of CDF's profit for the first 3