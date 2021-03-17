Mar 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Huishu Tsao

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of KGI Bank

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP, Head of Financial Department & Acting Spokesperson

* Li-Cheng Chang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP, Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning and Spokesperson

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Stephanie Hwang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of China Life

* Wei-Chang Fang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - EVP

* William Ho



=====================

Li-Cheng Chang - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP, Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning and Spokesperson



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our first