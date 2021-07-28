Jul 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Huishu Tsao

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of KGI Bank

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - CFO, Head of Financial Department & Acting Spokesperson

* Li-Cheng Chang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Stephanie Hwang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of China Life

* Wei-Chang Fang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - EVP

* William Ho

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of CDIB Capital Group



=====================

Li-Cheng Chang - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson



(technical difficulty)



