Nov 03, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Nov 03, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - CFO

* Li-Cheng Chang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Li-Cheng Chang - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson



[Interpreted] Dear investors, friends from the media, good afternoon. This is Richard Chang, the spokesperson of China Development Financial Holdings. Thank you for participating the third quarter's investment -- investor conference.



We will first invite Mr. Steve Bertamini, our CEO, to speak on our performance in the first (sic) [third] quarter in '21, and we will follow it by our CFO, Ms. Jenny Huang, to continue with the performance -- financial performance of the Holding and