Jun 01, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Jun 01, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - CFO

* Li-Cheng Chang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Li-Cheng Chang - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson



(foreign language) Hi, Steve, the floor is yours.



Stefano Paolo Bertamini - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director



(foreign language), Richard. (foreign language) Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. I'd like to begin by giving you a very brief highlight of our first quarter performance.



To begin with, first quarter net income was TWD 9.7 billion, which ranked us #4 among