Jun 01, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Corporate Participants
* Jenny Huang
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - CFO
* Li-Cheng Chang
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson
* Stefano Paolo Bertamini
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Li-Cheng Chang - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Chief of Staff & Spokesperson
(foreign language) Hi, Steve, the floor is yours.
Stefano Paolo Bertamini - China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director
(foreign language), Richard. (foreign language) Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. I'd like to begin by giving you a very brief highlight of our first quarter performance.
To begin with, first quarter net income was TWD 9.7 billion, which ranked us #4 among
