Mar 23, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 23, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hui-Shu Tsao

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of KGI Bank

* Jay Ueng

* Jenny Huang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CFO

* Lauren Hsieh

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CIO of China Life Insurance

* Stefano Paolo Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Stephanie Hwang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of China Life

* Wei-Chang Fang

China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President of KGI Securities

* Yi-Chun Nan

CDIB Capital Group - Acting President & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Michail Paraskevopoulos

Marktfeld - Research Analyst

* S. Huang

JPMorgan Chase & Co,