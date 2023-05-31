May 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
May 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lauren Hsieh
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - Executive VP & CIO of China Life Insurance
* Stefano Paolo Bertamini
China Development Financial Holding Corporation - President, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Peifan Shih
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* S. Huang
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Dear investors, media friends. This is spokesperson, (inaudible) from CDF. Welcome all of you to CDF 2023 Q1 investor conference call. We have 4 cards for today's conference. First of all, we will invite Steve, the CEO of CDF to talk about the performance review of CDF and update in ABCDE strategies.
And next financial update, the subsidiaries performances will be
Q1 2023 China Development Financial Holding Corp Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
May 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...